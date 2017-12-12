Temperatures fall as Met Office issue ice weather warning

Another cold night is ahead and the Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning that ice will be on the roads so drive carefully.

The warning will last from 4pm today, Tuesday, December 12 to tomorrow, Wednesday, December 13 at 11am as rain comes first then temperatures plummet.

The Met Office’s Chief Forecaster said: “A band of rain with some snow (this mostly on hills) will move quickly eastwards across all parts through the evening and overnight.

“The main hazard is likely to be icy surfaces where rain falls onto frozen ground.

“Temperatures may then rise a little for a time overnight before falling again by Wednesday morning as cloud clears, so ice remains likely.”

Ice is expected to form on some surfaces from late Tuesday afternoon and last overnight into Wednesday morning.

There will probably be icy stretches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths with some injuries possible from slips and falls.