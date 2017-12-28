Tearoom plan for Buxton shop units

A new tearoom could be on the menu for Buxton if plans are approved to convert two shops on Cavendish Circus into one.

Applicants John and Laurette Dyer have submitted plans to High Peak Borough Council for the change of use of 9 and 10 Cavendish Circus from retail to restaurant/cafe.

Plans submitted on behalf of the application state: “Numbers 9 and 10 Cavendish Circus are currently divided into two separate shops.

“9 Cavendish Circus is currently vacant and in need of repair, while 10 Cavendish Circus is currently used as an antiques shop and is also in need of considerable refurbishment.”

The report states that the internal layout would generally remain unaltered by the proposal, although a doorway would be introduced between the two shops to create one tearoom.

“The main entrance to the tearoom will be via 9 Cavendish Circus and the door to 10 will be unused,” it states.

“It is proposed that the mezzanine will be extended to allow a large useable space at first floor level.

“The lower ground floor will be used for toilet facilities and storage rooms.”

The report says no external alterations are proposed that would alter the buildings’ appearance.

It adds: “In addition, it is a complimentary use in this town centre location, where similar uses are already in operation.

“Therefore, the proposed use will not be out of character with surrounding uses.”

The submitted application also includes the proposed installation of new shop signage.

More details about the application can be found at http://planning.highpeak.gov.uk/portal/servlets/ApplicationSearchServlet?PKID=220513.