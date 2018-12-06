Teaching assistant’s ‘Art Nouveau’ design to grace front of Buxton Festival Fringe programme

A teaching assistant said she was “thrilled and tickled pink and everything in between” after winning a competition to design the cover of next year’s Buxton Festival Fringe programme.

Catherine Webb, who works part-time at St Anne’s Catholic Primary School, collected the £100 prize for her winning artwork, an eye-catching design entitled Roar Talent, celebrating 40 years of the Fringe.

The former graphic designer said: “The overall look I have gone for is Art Nouveau which I feel is reflected in the design and architecture within Buxton.

“The lion is a representation of the lion’s head at St Anne’s Well, but also has symbolic meanings - strength, pride, courage.

“The Buxton Spa waters are depicted in the circle around the lion. In the mosaic background I have placed icons representing themes included within the Fringe.”

She learnt about the competition through her friend Mandy Tootill, an award-nominated performer at 2018’s Buxton Fringe.

Catherine added: “As my daughter Milly is now at secondary school I have finally been able to find time to reconnect with my interest in art and design and this competition has been my first step.”

Catherine’s design will also feature on the Fringe’s flyer to be distributed early next year and possibly on other publicity materials.

Two runners up were also announced, local artist Pam Smart and Ali Quas-Cohen, and all the entries will be published on the Fringe website.

Festival chairman Keith Savage said: “Catherine’s design and image caught our imagination immediately. It is vivid, vibrant and confident. It sets the standard for all that we hope to achieve in Fringe40.”