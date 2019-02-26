Talented Buxworth rider needs public votes to realise dreams

A young Buxworth horse rider has been selected as a finalist in a national competition to win sponsorship including paid show entry fees and lessons with top-class riders.

Skye Goodwin, 11, is one of just 13 to have made the final cut out of 5,000 who entered across the country after submitting a piece of writing outlining her equestrian hopes and dreams.

The horse-mad youngster, who started riding aged 4 and hopes to have a career as a mounted police officer, now needs public votes to take the top spot and see her dreams become reality.

If she wins Skye will have the opportunity to hone her skills with Olympic showjumper Geoff Billington - as part of 12 months’ financial backing from horse box manufacturer Bloomfields.

Mum Laura McEwen, 35, said her daughter was ‘a little girl with extremely big dreams’.

Laura, an ambulance emergency medical technician, said: “Skye sits and watches showjumping on the Olympics and says ‘I want to do that someday mum’ - but we just don’t have the finances to fund these big dreams.

“This will just give her lots of opportunities and money towards show entries - as well as lots of riding gear we can’t afford.”

Skye’s next event will be the Arena UK Grassroots final in August - but with class entry fees coming to as much as £400 on top of stabling fees mum Laura says sponsorship is essential.

You can vote for Laura by liking, commenting and private messaging on the following two Facebook posts: bit.ly/2ID70CA and bit.ly/2Eh511e

You can also vote for Skye by emailing info@bloomfields.co and writing Vote for Skye.