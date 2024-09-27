Take a look inside a 1950s Buxton nuclear war bunker - which sold for £36,000 at auction

The nuclear bunker is off Longridge Lane, in Wormhill near Buxton and went under the hammer on Thursday September, 26.

SLD Property Auctions conducted the sale and Ruth Robinson from the company said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to buy a piece of past war British history.

“The once in a generation opportunity is to buy a ROC Nuclear Bunker otherwise known as A Royal Observer post.

“This particular site was one of many built in the 1950s and was designed to provide protective accommodation for three observers to survive a nuclear attack, they were expected to report on the nuclear bursts and on the fall out of a nuclear attack.

“They were provided with enough food and water for fourteen days and had a land line and radio communications available to them.”

Most of these sites were decommissioned and sold off in 1993 and Ruth says many were bought up by telecom companies and now are sites for mobile phone masts as they were built as telecommunication posts so they are positioned in very favourable locations. She said: “The bunker is secure, dry and in its original condition, the current owner has refurbished and decorated it in readiness for its new owner.

“There are wall to wall velvet curtains, a cream carpet, a made bed, a log burner, storage and even a rug to make it as homely as possible.”

This 14ft bunker is one of only 1,500 Bunkers ever built and the guide price for the auction was in between £15,000 and £20,000.

The final winning bid was for £36,000. There were 61 bidders for the property and 32 viewings. The buyer wishes to remain anonymous.

