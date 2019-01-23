Swashbuckling panto to kick-off in New Mills next week

The first performances of panto Robinson Crusoe and The Pirates kick off next month - with New Mills Art Theatre promising ‘comedy in bucketloads’.

Producers describe the show as an ‘exciting swashbuckling panto based on a classic story’ with ‘goodies and very bad baddies’ appearing throughout.

Audiences can expect great dance routines and singing from a strong company clad in vibrant costumes bringing traditional family panto entertainment to the Art Theatre stage.

The show is directed by ‘experienced performer, singer and entertainer’ Rob Brittles.

He said: “Robinson Crusoe and The Pirates will be the best panto New Mills has ever produced – by faaarrrrrrgh.”

Its musical director is Tim Walker - an experienced keyboard player with musicals and shows at the theatre and other venues under his belt.

Performances are on February 1, 8 and 9 at 7.15pm and February 2, 3 and 9 at 2.15pm.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £8 for under-16s, while boxes of five-plus seats cost £50.

They are available at the box office, at A Allen & Son, 45 Union Road, or online at www.ticketsource.co.uk/arttheatrepantomime.

For more details, call 07983 344 862 or email friendsofthearttheatre@gmail.com.