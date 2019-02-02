Suspected drink-driver failed to give a urine specimen after claiming she has a toilet phobia

A suspected drink-driver has been fined after she failed to provide a urine sample because she claimed she has an aversion to using other people’s toilets.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 30 how Gillian Susan Plowright, 74, was approached by police at Bamford after ambulance paramedics had raised concerns that she might be under the influence of alcohol.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollett said police were called to the A57 at Cutthroat Bridge, at Ladybower, after a report from ambulance staff who thought a motorist appeared visibly intoxicated.

Mr Hollett added: “The defendant was subject to tests and was required to provide a sample of urine and that was not sufficiently provided for analysis for a reading of alcohol to be undertaken.”

Plowright, of Darton Road, Cawthorne, Barnsley, who has previous convictions for like offences, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of urine after the incident on October 3.

Defence solicitor Jack Danaher said Plowright had got lost while driving back from North Wales to her home and she had not been feeling well and a member of the public called the ambulance service.

The retired teacher was unable to give a breath specimen because she has pulmonary fibrosis, according to Mr Danaher, and there was no one at the police station to take a blood sample so she was expected to give a urine sample.

Mr Danaher added: “She has had a life aversion to using public toilets and other people’s toilets.”

He said her last conviction dates back 14 or 15 years and over the last ten years Plowright has had a completely clean licence.

Mr Danaher argued that if Plowright had been able to give a sample of breath she would not have ended up in court because she says she had not been drinking despite paramedics’ concerns she appeared visibly intoxicated.

Magistrates fined Plowright £363 and ordered her to pay £150 costs and a £36 victim surcharge.

Her driving licence was also endorsed with ten points.