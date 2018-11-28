Suffragettes’ horrific experiences to win votes for women are outlined to Chinley and Buxworth WI

Two members of Chinley and Buxworth WI gave a talk on the Suffragettes as part of UK Parliament Week.

Pat Kirk and Gerri Ross spoke about the trials and tribulations which the campaigners suffered to obtain votes for womens.

Members (dressed as Suffragettes} and non members enjoyed an interesting portrayal of the life of a Suffragette called Annie Kenney.

Using Annie’s journal as inspiration, Gerri talked about the violence and humiliation Annie suffered during protests as well as her experience of prison life and being force fed.