Structural integrity of Toddbrook Reservoir dam in Whaley Bridge still at critical level

Police say the structural integrity of Toddbrook dam is still at a critical level and there is still a substantial threat to life if the wall fails.

In a statement issued this afternoon, the force said around 200 one tonne bags of aggregate have currently been moved to support the reservoir wall.

Photo - Roland Harrison/AFP/Getty Images

A further 200 bags remain at the scene which will continue to be added throughout the day.

Ten pumps from the fire service are currently at the scene with further pumps being installed throughout the day.

The pumping has lowered the water level by half a metre and further pumps are en-route to help lower the levels of the dam further.

The statement added: "The structural integrity of the dam wall is still at a critical level and there is still a substantial threat to life should the dam wall fail.

"We would ask for residents to continue to heed police advice and stay away from Whaley Bridge and further updates will be delivered as soon as we have them."

Anyone who has been displaced and has not yet attended the evacuation rendezvous point at Chapel High School is still able to do so by attending the school on Long Lane.

Anyone who does not have their prescription medicine available to them as a result of the evacuation can make sure that they quickly and easily get what they need by calling NHS 111.

A residents meeting will be taking place at Chapel High School at 5pm today where representatives from Derbyshire Constabulary, Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service and High Peak Borough Council will be available to answer questions from residents.