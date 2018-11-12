Strange ways that Derbyshire pets find comfort

How cute are these pet photos sent in by Debs and Ady Boulton?

Their 14-year-old hound Diesel likes to suck on a dummy while Donald the ten-year-old duck likes to rest his waddling legs in a dog bed.

Donald the duck.

Debs and Ady run Precious Paws in Matlock.

Keep your pet photos and videos coming. Email them to: gay.bolton@jpress.co.uk

