Star Wars & Harry Potter star Paul Grant dies aged 56 - actor found collapsed outside King’s Cross station

Star Wars and Harry Potter actor, Paul Grant, has died after being found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London

By Chloe Clarke
Published 20th Mar 2023, 17:55 GMT- 1 min read

Paul Grant, who appeared in the film Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone as a goblin, has died aged 56. He was found collapsed outside King’s Cross station in London on Thursday afternoon (March 16).

The actor also appeared as an Ewok in Star Wars film Return of the Jedi. His daughter, Sophie Jayne Grant, confirmed the death to Sky News. She said: "I’m heartbroken... No girl deserves their dad to be taken away... He was so well known and loved [for his work]. He’s gone too soon."

Mr Grant was pronounced dead at 3.49am this morning, but was declared brain dead beforehand, following his collapse. A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 2.08pm on Thursday, March 16 to reports of an incident at St Pancras Station, Euston Road.

"We sent an ambulance crew and a medic in a response car. We treated a man at the scene and took him to hospital as a priority."

Mr Grant also appeared in the 1988 film Willow and Labyrinth, starring alongside David Bowie, in 1986.

