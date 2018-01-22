St Thomas More becomes ‘School of Rock’

Talented pupils of Buxton’s St Thomas More School presented a highly enjoyable production of acclaimed musical School of Rock. Five performances of the show were produced and directed by the school’s head of music, Shelley Gray, along with local performer and teacher Claire O’Neill.

A large percentage of pupils were involved, either on stage, or behind the scenes,

Charlie Hodgkinson, a year 10 pupil showed outstanding energy and talent in the leading role of Dewey Finn. He was ably supported by other cast members including Ellie Shaw as Rosalie Mullins.

The house band of talented musicians and staff added to the air of professionalism.