Spurned thug attacked his ex’s new boyfriend and turned on a man in the street

A spurned thug attacked his ex-partner’s new boyfriend in her home before assaulting another man in the street.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on March 22 how Sean Michael Allinson, 35, of King Street, Alfreton, had believed he and his ex were going to be reconciled but was so shocked to discover her new boyfriend at her home he threatened him and then attacked another man in the street.

Prosecuting solicitor Ruth Snodin said the defendant’s ex heard a loud banging outside her home on Dalby Green Close, at Waingroves, in Ripley, before Allinson came in through the front door appearing under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Mrs Snodin added Allinson moved towards his ex’s new boyfriend and reached for a knife from a worktop but the new boyfriend wrestled it from his hand and dodged a punch before restraining Allinson and ejecting him.

Two witnesses also tried to calm Allinson down outside as he began kicking and punching at a door, according to Mrs Snodin, but the defendant threw a punch at one of them and grazed his chin.

Allinson pleaded guilty to two counts of assault after the incident on March 6.

Defence solicitor Rachel Gowans said Allinson and his ex had separated just before Christmas and he was devastated but they had started to patch things up.

Ms Gowans claimed Allinson was given to understand his ex was willing to give their relationship another go and he had been shocked to discover she was still with her new boyfriend.

Allinson has begun to seek help from a drug and alcohol support service, according to Mrs Gowans.

Magistrates adjourned the case to consider a probation service report before sentencing, on Thursday, March 29.

Allinson was released on bail on the grounds he does not go to his ex’s home.