Speeding drivers clocked by police during crackdown in High Peak village

Twelve drivers were caught breaking the speed limit during police checks in Birch Vale.

The enforcement was carried out in the area on December 28 by members of Derbyshire police’s special constables.

It follows road safety concerns raised by residents living in the area around the A6015 Hayfield Road, in particular reports of motorists speeding and using a mobile phone while driving.

PCSO Lee Willows, of the New Mills and Hayfield Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We’re very grateful for the help of our special constables, who give up their time to help us police and target community issues such as these.

“During the checks, they issued 12 traffic offence reports, advised drivers and also spoke to local residents about their concerns.

“We hope this will have an impact on the issue, and act as a reminder to motorists to ensure they drive safely and legally.”

More enforcement spot checks are planned, and the team is also looking to set up a community speed watch initiative.

n Anyone wishing to get involved should contact PCSO Willows on 101, or send him a message via www.derbyshire.police.uk.