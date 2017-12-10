Speeding crackdown on 24 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, December 20.

B6096 Kirk Hallam

A57 Dinting Vale

B6052 Eckington

B6540 Sawley

A6 Duffield

A608 Langley Mill

A444 Overseal

A514 Swadlincote

A619 Chesterfield

A6 Darley Dale

A514 Derby

A5111 Derby

London Road, Derby

B600 Alfreton

A616 Clowne

A5250 Burton Road, Derby

A623 Peak Forest

A57 Snake Pass

Stenson Road, Derby

A5004 Buxton to Fernilee

Sheffield Road, Glossop

Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield

Warwick Avenue, Derby

A6007 Codnor to Heanor