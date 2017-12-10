Speeding crackdown on 24 Derbyshire roads

Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Wednesday, December 20.
B6096 Kirk Hallam
A57 Dinting Vale
B6052 Eckington
B6540 Sawley
A6 Duffield
A608 Langley Mill
A444 Overseal
A514 Swadlincote
A619 Chesterfield
A6 Darley Dale
A514 Derby
A5111 Derby
London Road, Derby
B600 Alfreton
A616 Clowne
A5250 Burton Road, Derby
A623 Peak Forest
A57 Snake Pass
Stenson Road, Derby
A5004 Buxton to Fernilee
Sheffield Road, Glossop
Boythorpe Road, Chesterfield
Warwick Avenue, Derby
A6007 Codnor to Heanor