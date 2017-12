Mobile speed cameras are operating on the following Derbyshire roads until Friday, January 5.

A608 Langley Mill

A6096 Kirk Hallam

B6052 Eckington

A57 Dinting Vale

A619 Chesterfield

B6540 Sawley

A6 Darley Dale

A444 Overseal

A514 Derby

A5111 Derby

A511 Swadlincote

A6005 Derby

B6050 Cutthorpe

A515 Buxton to Sudbury

Sheffield Road, Glossop

Stenson Road, Derby

A514 Swadlincote

Shardlow Road, Alvaston

Holbrook Road, Alvaston

Pastures Hill, Derby

Warwick Avenue