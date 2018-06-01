Specialist fire appliances facing the axe in Derbyshire

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has announced it is pushing ahead with plans to reduce some of its specialist appliances.

The service has today (Friday) launched consultations in respect of proposed changes to cut the number of its aerial ladder platforms (ALP) and water rescue units.

They include reducing the number of ALPs in the county from three to two by removing the one based at Buxton Fire Station. The ALPs based at Chesterfield and Ascot Drive fire stations would remain.

Fire chiefs are also planning to remove the water rescue units at Matlock and Chesterfield fire stations, while retaining the units based at Buxton and Derby.

It follows a review of specialist response provision as part of the service’s Integrated Risk Management Plan 2017-21, which was undertaken to ensure the number and location of specialist vehicles and capability provision was right for the risks within Derbyshire.

Area Manager Dave Crowther said: “In line with providing an efficient and effective emergency service, a comprehensive review of the specialist response provision across Derbyshire identified an over-provision of ALPs and water rescue units in the county.

“The review considered many factors, including the number of times ALPs and water rescue units were used at incidents, alongside the risks within Derbyshire.

"As an outcome of the review, the service is now seeking views on the three proposals that are out for consultation.”

The service has stressed that the proposals would not impact on firefighter numbers across the county or lead to redundancies.

The consultations run until July 14. For more information and to have your say, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk/have-your-say.