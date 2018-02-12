Sparkly Grouters raise £1,470 for Blythe House Hospice

Generous musicians Sparkly Grouters are a shining example of community spirit.

They have raised a whopping £1,470 for Blythe House Hospice through gigs and various events during 2017.

The Sparkly Grouters have been great supporters of Blythe House for a number of years and staff at the hospice are grateful for all of the support they have shown. Blythe House offers care and support to those affected by cancer, life-threatening illness or bereavement in the High Peak. Currently more than 90% of hospice care in the UK is provided through day care and at home services, such as those at Blythe House.