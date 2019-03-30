Sorry- it's 'cooler than of late' in today's weather

As the weekend begins, the heatwave bows out.

After a (very) warm few days, the region is waking up to a frosty and foggy start this Saturday (March 30).

Cloud will thicken throughout the day before a band of light rain moves south into the area during the weekend.

Forecasters at the Met Office unfortunately say it will 'cooler than of late'.

However, temperatures could still peak at 15 °C.

Keep checking back the latest weather updates.

READ MORE: FLORAL TRIBUTES LEFT NEAR SCENE WHERE YOUNG MOTORCYCLIST DIED IN CHESTERFIELD