‘Some very unsettled weather’ as Storm Erik hits in today’s forecast

Good morning- here is today’s weather forecast for Friday.

Forecasters say Storm Erik is moving in from the Atlantic, bringing cloud, wind and heavy rain with it (February 8).

The rain will be ‘heavy and persistent’ in places, particularly in the west of the region.

But forecasters added that showers should clear in the late afternoon, allowing some sunny spells to develop.

Temperatures will reach into double figures, around 11 °C, however the gusty winds will make it feel colder.

