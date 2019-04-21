Some British citizens may have been caught in the bomb blasts in Sri Lanka

The Foreign Office has stated that it is concerned some British citizens may have been caught in the horrific blasts at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

Media reports have stated at least 137 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in at least eight explosions at churches and hotels in Sri Lanka, according to police and hospital sources.

Three churches in Negombo, Batticaloa and Colombo’s Kochchikade district have been targeted during the Easter services, and the Shangri-La, Kingsbury, Cinnamon Grand and a fourth hotel, all in Colombo, were also hit.

An eighth explosion has been reported in the Colombo district of Dematagoda

President Maithripala Sirisena has called for people to remain calm and support the authorities.

UK PM Theresa May and US President Donald Trump have tweeted condolences.

No group has yet taken responsibility for the attacks.

The British Foreign Office has advised anyone with concerns to call its switchboard on 020 7008 1500 and choose the emergency option.