SNOW WARNING: Hour by hour forecast for Buxton on Tuesday

A Met Office weather warning is in force for Derbyshire this week with snow, ice and strong winds set to hit the county.

The warning is in force from 4am on Tuesday morning until 11am on Wednesday.

WEATHER ALERT: Heavy snow and gale force winds set to batter Derbyshire this week



Here's the latest hour by hour forecast for Buxton on Tuesday, according to the Met Office

1am - Heavy snow shower

2am - Light snow

3am - Light snow shower

4am - Heavy snow shower

5am - Heavy snow

6am - Light snow shower

7am - Light snow

8am - Heavy snow shower

9am - Heavy snow shower

10am - Light snow shower

11am - Light snow shower

12pm - Heavy snow shower

1pm - Light snow shower

2pm - Light snow

3pm - Light snow

4pm - Heavy snow

5pm - Heavy snow shower

6pm - Light snow shower

7pm - Light snow shower

8pm - Light snow shower

9pm - Light snow

10pm - Heavy snow

11pm - Heavy snow shower

On Wednesday, the Met Office is currently forecasting heavy snow between 6am and 9am, as well as heavy snow showers throughout the day.