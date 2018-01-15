SNOW WARNING: Hour by hour forecast for Buxton on Tuesday

A Met Office weather warning is in force for Derbyshire this week with snow, ice and strong winds set to hit the county.
The warning is in force from 4am on Tuesday morning until 11am on Wednesday.
Here's the latest hour by hour forecast for Buxton on Tuesday, according to the Met Office
1am - Heavy snow shower
2am - Light snow
3am - Light snow shower
4am - Heavy snow shower
5am - Heavy snow
6am - Light snow shower
7am - Light snow
8am - Heavy snow shower
9am - Heavy snow shower
10am - Light snow shower
11am - Light snow shower
12pm - Heavy snow shower
1pm - Light snow shower
2pm - Light snow
3pm - Light snow
4pm - Heavy snow
5pm - Heavy snow shower
6pm - Light snow shower
7pm - Light snow shower
8pm - Light snow shower
9pm - Light snow
10pm - Heavy snow
11pm - Heavy snow shower
On Wednesday, the Met Office is currently forecasting heavy snow between 6am and 9am, as well as heavy snow showers throughout the day.