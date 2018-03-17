SNOW UPDATE: Derbyshire roads closed due to heavy snow

Two main Derbyshire routes remain closed due to heavy snow − with a further deterioration of conditions expected.

The A57 Snake Pass and the A53 Leek Road are both shut, Derbyshire County Council confirmed in an update issued at 6pm on Saturday.

A spokesperson added: “We’re advising motorists not to travel on high ground routes unless their journey is absolutely essential as, despite our best efforts, conditions are very challenging.

“Strong wind gusts are making conditions particularly difficult and visibility is extremely poor in some areas.

“Road surface temperatures are expected to plummet to -5c overnight - reducing the effectiveness of grit.

“Rain and sleet showers are compounding the problems we’re facing by washing grit from the road surface.”

Gritting teams will be operating throughout the night, and ploughs and farmer contractors are on standby, the spokesperson added.