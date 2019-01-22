Snow hits High Peak: Hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton

Snow has been falling in the High Peak this morning, leading to road closures and disruption to public transport.

And the Met Office is forecasting more snow throughout the day.

Snow is expected to fall in Buxton for most of the day

Here's the current hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton for today:

11am - Cloudy, 0°

12pm - Sunny intervals, 1°

1pm - Cloudy, 1°

2pm - Heavy snow, 0°

3pm - Heavy snow, 0°

4pm - Heavy snow, 0°

5pm - Heavy snow, 0°

6pm - Heavy snow, 0°

7pm - Fog, 0°

8pm - Light snow, -1°

9pm - Light snow, -1°

10pm - Fog, -1°

11pm- Fog, -1°