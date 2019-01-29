Snow falls in the Peak District - in pictures
Snow has been falling in Buxton and the High Peak for most of the day, leading to a number of road closures.
These photos of snow in the Peak District were all captured by Rod Kirkpatrick/F Stop Press.
Vehicles struggle to get up the A53 near Axe Edge as heavy snow begins to fall between Buxton and Leek.
Vehicles struggle to get up the A53 near Axe Edge as heavy snow begins to fall between Buxton and Leek in Derbyshire.
A motorcyclist on a lane near Monsal Head. She had already crashed and smashed up her bike but she said she had no option than to carry on - she was planning to ride to Derby.
Motorists driving through the snow.
