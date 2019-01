An outbreak of heavy snow in Buxton has caused “hazardous” driving conditions around the area.

However, traffic is reportedly “coping well” with the adverse weather conditions.

Snow and ice could be about to hit Yorkshire, the Met Office has warned

Three incidents have already been reported to The AA’s Roadwatch, which monitors road and driving conditions around the country, on the A537 Cat and Fiddle Road and the A53/A54 junction at Leek Road.

No road closures have been reported at this time.