SNOW AND ICE WARNING: Hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton this weekend

Heavy snow is being forecast for Derbyshire tomorrow, with the Met Office issuing a yellow warning.

The warning for snow and ice is in force from 12 noon on Saturday until 10am on Sunday.

Here's the hour-by-hour forecast for Buxton, from the Met Office.

Saturday December 15

1am - Cloudy, -1°C

2am - Cloudy, -2°C

3am - Cloudy, -2°C

4am - Cloudy, -2°C

5am - Cloudy, -1°C

6am - Cloudy, -1°C

7am - Cloudy, -1°C

8am - Cloudy, -2°C

9am - Cloudy, -2°C

10am - Overcast, -1°C

11am - Overcast, -1°C

12pm - Overcast, -1°C

1pm - Overcast, -1°C

2pm - Light snow, -1°C

3pm - Heavy snow, -1°C

4pm - Heavy snow, -1°C

5pm - Heavy snow, -1°C

6pm - Heavy snow, 0°C

7pm - Sleet shower, 0°C

8pm - Heavy rain, 1°C

9pm - Light rain, 2°C

10pm - Heavy rain, 3°C

11pm - Light rain, 4°C