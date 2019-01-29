Snake Pass and Axe Edge now closed following outbreak of snow

Both Snake Pass and Axe Edge are now closed into Buxton following a serious and potentially “hazardous” outbreak of snowfall.

Snake Pass, the A57, and Axe Edge, the A53, follow the A537 at Cat and Fiddle and the A6024 at Holme Moss in closing due to the weather.

It is understood that a number of cars have got stuck on the roads due to heavy snowfall, and The AA has suggested that roads may stay closed until the snowfall stops.

An AA statement said: “Road closed and slow traffic due to snow on A53 both ways between Brown Lane and Upper Hulme.

“The road has been closed due to the deteriorating road conditions.

“There are also reports to suggest that several vehicles have been stuck.

The A53 near Axe Edge. Credit F Stop Press.

“Road closed due to snow on A537 Cat and Fiddle Road both ways from A523 The Silk Road to A54.

“Traffic is coping well. Road has been closed as of 2.30pm, closure is expected to remain in place until weather conditions improve.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice has been issued for most of the country, with snow expected for most of this week.

A spokesman for Derbyshire County Council, which runs the area’s road maintenance, provided an update.

The statement said: “We’ve got gritting crews doing what they can to re-open them. At the moment the snow is only on higher ground.

“All classes at Buxton Community School tonight are cancelled due to the snow. Classes affected are art, level two sign language and Italian.

“If this affects you, you will be notified of alternate arrangements in due course.

“The next update is 7pm this evening, unless we hear that more roads are closed, or roads currently closed re-open.”

