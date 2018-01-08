Sign up now for armed forces charity challenge

SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, is shouting out to the local community to sign up for an exhilarating challenge for 2018 – Midlands 30:30.

Consisting of a 30 mile or 30 km trek across the beautiful Uttoxeter countryside whilst wearing 30lb backpacks, teams of four will compete to cross the finishing line.

This year, there is also an adjusted 14:18 route for teams wishing to take on a less daunting challenge, where trekkers will cover 14km carrying 18lb packs.

Cash raised will help the charity continue to support 67,000 people a year. To sign up visit ssafa.org.uk/soldier3030.