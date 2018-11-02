Sign up for Santa run in aid of children’s hospice

People are urged to sign up for a Santa run and raise money for a hospice which cares for children and young people.

The run will be held at Elvaston Castle, Derby, on December 9, where participants can run, jog or walk a 3.5k or 7k route from 10.30am.

All money raised at the event will go towards the Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People, which cares for more than 400 children and young people with life-limiting illnesses, including those from Derbyshire.

Earlybird entry until November 5, which includes a Santa suit, is £12, £4 for under 16s and £30 for a family ticket. Under 3s are free. To sign up, contact 0800 952 1133, click here or email fundraising@rainbows.co.uk