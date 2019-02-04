Seven new homes to be built at Whaley Bridge’s White Horse Inn

Plans to build seven new homes at the site of Whaley Bridge’s White Horse Inn have been given the green light.

The now closed pub will be converted to form three dwellings while three new homes will be built in its carpark.

The pub’s old toilet block will be demolished and replaced with one further dwelling.

A design and access statement by the site’s developer states access to the site would come via an improved junction onto Buxton Road at the point where the current car park opens to the road.

Car parking would be provided within the site at a rate of one space per dwelling and three visitor spaces.

Despite being approved by High Peak Borough Council Whaley Bridge town councillors objected on the grounds that the building should be used for commercial purposes. To see the plans visit planning.highpeak.gov.uk.