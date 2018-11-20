Serial thief who could not stop stealing is put behind bars

A serial thief who stole hundreds of pounds of goods during nine shoplifting offences has been jailed for 46 weeks.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on November 13 how Stephanie Anne Coggan, 30, who has previous convictions for thefts and burglaries, struck four times in Chesterfield, four times in Sheffield and once in Doncaster.

Coggan, of no fixed abode, admitted stealing £324.98 worth of cosmetics and Bluetooth speakers from Boots, at Low Pavement, in Chesterfield, in August, and also admitted stealing a £255 RAB coat from Go Outdoors, at Spire Walk Business Park, in Chesterfield four days later.

She subsequently admitted breaching a suspended sentence order which had been imposed for two thefts from Home Bargains, in Sheffield, in March, 2018, and December, last year, and one theft from ASDA, Sheffield, in March, 2018.

District Judge Andrew Davison had given the prolific thief a chance at the end of August at a time when she was being dealt with for just five of the nine thefts and he heard how she had been the victim of domestic abuse and had allegedly been forced to commit offences.

He deferred sentencing to give Coggan an opportunity to prove herself but she subsequently committed four further thefts.

Coggan was convicted for stealing £80 of meat from a Co-op, in Sheffield, on October 12, and was convicted for stealing other items valued at £643.99 from a Boots in Doncaster, on November 9.

She also admitted stealing more products valued at £136 from ASDA, in Chesterfield, on October 13, and more items valued at £206 from ASDA, in Chesterfield, on October 21.

Defence solicitor Joanna Robinson had previously said Coggan has been a victim of domestic violence and she has suffered from exploitation and she had been receiving help for a heroin problem.

Coggan, formerly of Southend Road, Sheffield, also admitted possessing class C drug Subutex when she was at Chesterfield police station in May.

The defendant was sentenced to 46 weeks of custody and was also ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge.