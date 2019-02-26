Sensory garden planned for Buxton town centre eyesore

A badly-neglected eyesore near Buxton’s cultural quarter is set to be transformed into a sensory garden and relaxation area.

The site of the old toilets on Water Street has been derelict for 18 years and has been left with ugly exposed drains.

However Buxton Civic Association has been granted planning permission to develop the site into a ‘haven for bees, birds, butterflies and general wildlife’.

The charity - which is launching an appeal to raise £18,000 for work needed - hopes the area will provide benefits for the health and well-being of the community.

As part of the plans the area will feature ‘pollinator-friendly’ wildflowers to help struggling insect populations and sensory flowers for the disabled.

Simon Fussell, of Buxton Civic Association, said: “It’s part of the civic association’s remit to improve the built and natural heritage of the town.

“We hope this will raise tone of that area and make it more attractive for people to walk past to the opera house.

“We are also conscious of how important the natural environment in in terms of helping people with mental health.”

The civic association hopes to have the sensory garden open by July 1.

They are asking for support from business throughout Buxton and the immediate area to raise £18,000 for the building and clearing.

They also need donations of plants, equipment and paint for the boundary wall and railings.

For further details on how you can get involved with the project or make a donation contact Simon by emailing sensorygarden@buxtoncivicassociation.org.uk.