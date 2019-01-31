See pictures of firefighters tackling workshop fire in Foolow

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has released pictures following a fire at an industrial workshop in Foolow.
Firefighters from Bradwell and Bakewell were called at 7.27am this morning, January 31, to a compressor fire inside the large building.
The fire was put out by the fire service and nobody was inside the premises at the time.
A spokesman said: “We attended a fire involving a compressor that had spread to pallets at an industrial workshop, roughly 20m x 30m in size on Foolow Rd, Foolow.
“Two teams of two people wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a main line to extinguish the fire.”