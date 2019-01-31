See pictures of firefighters tackling workshop fire in Foolow

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service has released pictures following a fire at an industrial workshop in Foolow.

Firefighters from Bradwell and Bakewell were called at 7.27am this morning, January 31, to a compressor fire inside the large building.

Images of the fire from Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service.

The fire was put out by the fire service and nobody was inside the premises at the time.

A spokesman said: “We attended a fire involving a compressor that had spread to pallets at an industrial workshop, roughly 20m x 30m in size on Foolow Rd, Foolow.

“Two teams of two people wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and a main line to extinguish the fire.”

