School brings in the silver in first term

Hayfield Primary School has started the new school year as it finished the last - picking up sporting awards across a wide range of activities.

At a recent rugby festival held at Glossop Rugby Club in competition with sixteen other High Peak schools, Hayfield’s representatives won the accolade of ‘School Of The Day’.

All team members won medals for teamwork, effort and determination.

In the High Peak Cross Country championships the school fielded 35 runners across in four separate teams.

All four came in the top three teams in their specific competitions, winning one class and runners up in two more.

In the New Mills Area Primary Football championships all eight of Hayfield Primary’s teams reached semi-final stages - with both years 3 and 4 and years 5 and 6 girls’ teams going on to become New Mills Area champions - each winning a cup for the school trophy cabinet.

Just before half-term the school’s senior football representatives took part in the High Peak years 5 and 6 football finals at Buxton FC’s Silverlands Stadium.

The girls’ team won bronze medals while the boys won against the best of the rest - emerging as High Peak Area Small School Champions and earning another trophy.

The boys will now go on to represent High Peak schools in county championships in Derby.

Headteacher Stefan Papadopoulos said: “This is a fantastic catalogue of success for a relatively small school.”

“It reflects great credit on the children and our coaching staff led by Natalie Mills.

The school values the discipline, competitive ethic and teamwork necessary to achieve sporting success and we are committed to have every one of our older children representing the school in one sport or another.

“And it looks to be paying off.”