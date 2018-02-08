Sainsbury's apologises after 'husband' Valentine's cards more expensive than 'wife' ones

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has apologised - after it was found selling Valentine's cards for husbands at a higher price than those for wives.

It was pointed out that a card for a wife was on sale at £2 - while a similar one for husbands was priced at £2.50.

Sainsbury's has promised to sell cards at the same price after eagle-eyed shopper Julie Marlow tweeted an image of the two cards side-by-side yesterday morning, and asked Sainsbury's: "Why do I have to pay 50p more for a card for my husband than he has to spend for virtually the same card?"

The supermarket said it would make sure both the cards were priced at £2 from Thursday.

The two cards have the same white background, both feature images of felt dogs and a felt heart, and both are part of the Sainsbury's Home range, but the card titled "For My Wife" was priced at £2, and the card titled "For My Husband" was 50p more expensive.

The Sainsbury's Twitter account later replied to Julie saying it "didn't seem right."

A Sainsbury's spokesperson said: "We appreciate this being brought to our attention. We've looked into it and you’re right, we made a mistake. Both designs are now available in store for £2."



