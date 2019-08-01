Safety issues at Toddbrook Reservoir lead to closure of Whaley Bridge Memorial Park

Safety issues around Toddbrook Reservoir have led to the closure of Whaley Bridge Memorial Park.

High Peak Borough Council have tweeted about the closure and asked people to not visit the area.

Photo sent in by Sue Duncan

READ MORE: 30 residential properties and two businesses in Buxton hit by flooding, Environment Agency confirms

Photos sent in by readers appear to show part of the dam at Toddbrook Reservoir collapsing.

Police have confirmed they are currently at the scene due to concerns about the reservoir.

READ MORE: Buxton and High Peak hit by flooding after heavy rain - pictures

The video, captured on Wednesday night by Phil Smith, shows flooding in the memorial park.

READ MORE: More rain is on the way as yellow weather warning is put in place for East Midlands

A further warning for rain has been issued by the Met Office and is in force from 12noon today until 8pm.

Photo by Phil Smith