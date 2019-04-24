Russell Kane's fast-paced gags drive his live show in Buxton this week

Catch TV comedian Russell Kane in Derbyshire this week where he will be performing his new live show, The Fast and The Curious.

Best known for BBC Three's Stupid Man, Russell's will motor through love, family and life in his show at Buxton Opera House on Friday, April 26.

Russeell is a multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, author and scriptwriter. He has hosted three series of BBC Three's Live At The Electric. Other TV appearances include BBC One's Live At The Apollo, BBC Three's Unzipped, ITV2's Celebrity Juice and I;m A Celebrity....Get Me Out of Here Now.

HIs live show is suitable for viewers aged 14 years upwards. Tickets cost £22.50. Call 01298 72190 or book online at www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

READ THIS: Soapbox derby returns to Derbyshire village