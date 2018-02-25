Running hero Rob Jebb to headline Buxton Adventure Festival

World Skyrunning and British Fell Running champion Rob Jebb will headline the Lowepro Buxton Adventure Festival on Wednesday March 7.

He will talk about his extraordinary running and cycling career, from finishing next to last in his first junior race to representing Great Britain at two sports, followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

Rob will be joined on stage at Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre by support speaker Jon Morgan, who will be talking about three iconic mountain journeys.

Matt Heason, Buxton Adventure Festival Director, said: “We’re really excited to have local sporting hero Rob Jebb join us for an evening of adventurous entertainment.

“He is an inspiration to everyone who enjoys running and cycling in the mountains.”

Rob has won the annual Three Peaks Cyclo-Cross in the Yorkshire Dales a record ten times since 2000. He won the British Fell Running Championships three times, the English Championships twice and the Ben Nevis Race four times.

He is also a four-time winner of the Three Peaks Race, set the second fastest-ever time of the Bob Graham Round in 2016, finishing in 14 hours and 30 minutes, and broke Catalan dominance in the Buff Skyrunner World Series when he became champion in 2005.

Jon, meanwhile, has run an unsupported winter Bob Graham Round, climbed the North Face of the Eiger and skied the famous Chamonix Zermatt ski tour in a continuous non-stop push in 30 hours – a journey that normally takes a week.

Matt added: “Jon is an under the radar adventurer who has taken some of the toughest endurance challenges on offer and conquered them in some incredibly impressive times.

“If you’re looking for an evening of inspiration to get out there and conquer your own challenges, then look no further.”

The event starts at 7.30pm. Tickets, priced £17.50 and £12.50 (concessions), are available from www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk or at the Box Office on 01298 72190.