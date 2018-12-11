RSPCA preparing for busiest time of the year

Animal charity RSPCA is bracing for its busiest day this Christmas period, December 11, based on 2017’s statistics.

In December 2017 the animal welfare charity received 55,821 calls from members of the public, with December 11 seeing 2,640 made.

In Nottinghamshire there was 758 calls on December 11 2017 and 2,591 during the whole month, while Derbyshire saw similar figures of 762 and 2,429 respectively.

As staff prepare for an influx of calls throughout the month and over the holidays, the charity is appealing to the public to help cover some of the costs it faces over this period.

Chris Sherwood, said: “The RSPCA is a charity but we work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure that there is always someone available to help an animal in need.

“This Christmas is no different and we’re expecting thousands of members of public to contact our emergency hotline over the holidays asking for help.

“That’s why we’ve launched our Kindness At Christmas fundraising appeal to help cover some of the costs we’ll face this winter. A donation of just £3.80 help us answer a call for help while £15 helps us keep an inspector on the road for a day.”

The charity’s Kindness At Christmas fundraising appeal hopes to raise money to help cover some of the costs over the festive period.

A donation of £12 could help buy the gift of comfort for a needy animal, providing a warm blanket, tasty treats and a toy or £24 could give the gift of safety, helping us answer and respond to a call and provide a safe bed.

This Christmas, the charity is asking the public to support its Kindness at Christmas campaign.

