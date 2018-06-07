Roll up, roll up for circus-themed New Mills Carnival

New Mills Carnival organisers are hoping big crowds will roll up on Saturday to see the town’s streets transformed into a giant circus parade.

The bumper procession will get underway at 1pm from the top of Market Street, following its usual route along Union Road and Albion Road, before arriving at the Recreation Field for an afternoon of family-friendly entertainment.

Arena attractions this year will include live music, dancers, fairground rides, street performers, plus dozens of market stalls and food and drink outlets.

Writing in the official programme, a New Mills Carnival spokesperson said: “Your carnival team has created a spectacle you will really enjoy in the High Peak’s biggest carnival. The bands and floats are booked, the entertainment arena will be full and the New Mills shops are beautifully decorated.”

They added: “Please do give generously to our collectors - it is your donations that go towards paying all the costs that make up the running of an event of this size. Any surplus will be divided between New Mills charities.

A range of cash prizes will be up for grabs for anyone entering the carnival competitions, with categories for the best float, best walking group, best-dressed ‘not for profit’ organisation, best dressed shop/establishment/pub, best under-16 fancy dress and best-dressed clown.

Certificates will also be presented for the best-kept vehicle, best royalty vehicle and best over-16 fancy dress.

To enter, email newmillscarnival@hotmail.co.uk or search New Mills Carnival on Facebook. Details can also be found in the carnival programmes, available from local businesses and priced at £1.