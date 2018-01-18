Roads closed due to heavy snowfall

Heavy snowfall this morning (Thursday, January 18) has caused the closure of two more Derbyshire roads − meaning a total of four are now shut.

The A537 Cat and Fiddle and A53 Leek Road are both now closed.

The A57 Snake Pass and A6024 Holme Moss remain closed and aren’t expected to re-open until tomorrow morning at the earliest.

Further snow is forecast for this evening − predominantly on high ground in the High Peak area, but could fall on lower levels.

Derbyshire County Council’s gritting crews are on standby ready to treat roads and plough areas where needed.

The next scheduled update is 7pm.