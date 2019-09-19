‘Rivers of flowers’ to celebrate Whaley Bridge dam recovery

‘Rivers of flowers’ could soon be flowing in Whaley Bridge as part of a national biodiversity movement.

Inspired by other UK towns, residents are joining forces with the Acclimatise Whaley transition group to look at brightening up roadside verges in the area with the planting of wildflowers.

The project is aimed at celebrating the recovery of the Toddbrook Reservoir dam and is being sponsored by wildflower seed producer Seedball.

Ann Sheehy, co-founder of Acclimatise Whaley, said: “As part of our vision we want to encourage more biodiversity in and around our town, and while we’re at it, create more beautiful places.

"Let’s not always depend on the council to do this type of thing for us."

To get involved, visit email lorrie.marchington@gmail.com or visit the Acclimatise Whaley Facebook page.