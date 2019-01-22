Reveller attacked a man and a woman outside a Derbyshire nightclub during the festive season

A reveller who attacked a man and woman during a night-out in Buxton over the festive season has been ordered to pay £500 in a fine and compensation.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 15 how George Holmes, 23, of Tudor Road, Cantebury, Kent, attacked the pair at Scarsdale Place, Buxton, outside the Level 2 nightclub, in the early hours of Christmas Day.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “They were out in the Buxton area and they were having a drink at Christmas time and it was 3am in the morning.

“They were stood outside a club and saw a male approach them and he interrupted their conversation and he was annoying and they felt uncomfortable and he appeared drunk.”

Mrs Haslam added that Holmes went away but he came back and was asked to leave but he grabbed the male complainant by the collar and headbutted him to the bridge of his nose.

The female complainant tried to intervene but Holmes grabbed her and threw her to the ground, according to Mrs Haslam.

Holmes, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

Defence solicitor James Riley said Holmes has been diagnosed with autism and Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder and he struggles with social situations.

Mr Riley added that Holmes had been visiting his father after his parents had separated when he was five-years-old and he had not seen his father during the intervening years.

Holmes had thought the complainants had been talking about him and thought they had been aggressive towards him, according to Mr Riley.

Mr Riley said: “Police officers commented that he was disgusted by his actions and he was shocked at what he had done.”

Holmes was fined £100 and must pay £400 compensation, an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs.

He was also given a 12 month community order with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.