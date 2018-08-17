REVEALED: The top 10 property hotspots and coldspots in Derbyshire

Matlock and Buxton are freezing cold when it comes to the property market in Derbyshire according to a new online tool that takes the temperature of the housing market by postcode area.

PropCast, the UK’s first house selling weather forecast, analyses buyer demand and reveals that areas like Buxton, Matlock, Ashbourne and Chellaston are all in the top ten property coldspots for the county – with Derby itself coldest of all.

The PropCast map for Derbyshire showing the hot and cold spots for the property market in the county

By contrast, property close to Sheffield is red hot according PropCast’s findings with areas like Coal Aston, Dronfield, Dronfield Woodhouse, Holmesfield and Unstone all scoring highly.

Chesterfield and surrounding areas came largely in the middle of the pack, as did Ripley and Ilkeston, but both Belper and Heanor were nearer the coldspots top ten than the hot list

See the full list at www.theadvisory.co.uk/propcast

The top 10 hotspots

1. S8 – Sheffield.

2. S18 – Coal Aston, Dronfield, Dronfield Woodhouse, Holmesfield, Unstone.

3. S6 – Sheffield.

4. NG10 – Long Eaton, Sawley, Sandiacre.

5. S20 – Beighton, Crystal Peaks, Halfway, Mosborough, Owlthorpe, Sothall, Waterthorpe, Westfield.

6. S17 – Dore, Totley, Bradway.

7. S12 – Birley, Gleadless, Gleadless Townend, Frecheville, Hackenthorpe, Intake, Ridgeway.

8. NG9 – Beeston, Stapleford, Lenton Abbey, Chilwell, Trowell, Bramcote.

9. SK13 – Glossop, Hadfield

10. DE24 – Derby, South Derbyshire.

The top 10 coldspots

1. DE1 – Derby city centre.

2. DE4 – Matlock.

3. DE6 – Ashbourne.

4. SK17 – Buxton.

5. SK23 – Chapel-en-le-Frith, Whaley Bridge, Buxworth, Furness Vale, Kettleshulme, Chinley.

6. DE15 – Bretby, Stapenhill.

7. DE73 – Chellaston.

8. Sk12 – Disley, Poynton.

9. DE3 – Derby.

10. LE65 – Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Boundary, Calke, Smisby, Willesley, Worthington.