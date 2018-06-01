RESCUE ME: Can you give Roxie a new home?

Roxie Star…

Fun. It’s a simple word. Just the three letters. But for Roxie it’s a word that shapes her whole life. Each bounce, shimmy, chase, lick, wiggle, pounce, roll, shake, dance, spring and smile is driven by it. Every waking moment is bound to it. She loves life, basically. That’s why we’d love to find her a home which matches, a home where she can get plenty of the affection she so craves and more toys than she’d know what to do with!

This eighteen month-old Staffy-cross has been with the centre for a fair while now - longer than expected or can understand – and this appeal is aimed at finding her that perfect family.

Roxie is a tremendously lovely girl, very affectionate and massively endearing, and one with whom you cannot spend a moment with without feeling a smile being drawn across your face.

She is just so fun. She loves to play, especially when it involves chasing a toy about and carrying it in her mouth with a look of pure contentment about her and a hint of devilment in her eyes!

She loves a belly scratch and will do anything for treats, though she can become over excited sometimes.

Roxie would be best suited to a home where she is the only animal and with teen-aged children only. Perhaps most importantly would be the need for an active home, an experienced home, and a loving home where she can settle herself in and make the place complete.

Roxie is scarcely out of puppyhood, really, and yet finds herself without home or family. Eighteen months is no age to be alone. We can change this, together.

If you are interested in Roxie or would like further information about her, get in touch on 01246 273358 or visit https://www.chesterfield-rspca.org.uk/roxie-d2017278