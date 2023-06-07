Renovations return High Peak chapel to how it would have loved 150 years ago

Essential repairs and renovations carried out since March include over a thousand new wall ties, every inch of wall being repointed, windows examined and resealed, slipped roof tiles replaced, new bargeboards installed, and finally, one stretch of railings has been restored.

The very last job is the repainting off the arch and railings, kindly being carried out by volunteers from Whaley4wards. We give thanks to all who have worked so hard to make the Chapel the sound, safe secure building it needs to be.

As the work finished, everywhere was cleaned thoroughly to ensure the inside and exterior were spotless for the Flower Festival to celebrate the Sunday School Anniversary weekend

The newly renovated Chapel decorated for the Flower Festival

The beauty of God's creation was celebrated anew through the theme 'Peace and Joy' and there were many visitors - young and a wee bit older, human and canine, who enjoyed the beautiful displays, and the chance to catch up with friends old and new over refreshments. The graves and memorials of servicemen were decorated with Forget Me Nots and painted poppy pebbles.

Over £400 was raised through generous donations, and this will be split between the Whaley Bridge Foodbank and the Christie at Macclesfield Hospital charities.

The Sunday School Anniversary Service was a wonderful occasion for friends near (in the chapel) and far (Canada, Northumberland and Endon) to share in worship.

The congregation ranged from 9 months of age to over 90 years, and all found something new. Some learnt how to build a terrarium with each step linked to a part of our spiritual journey, younger ones enjoyed crinkling the hymn sheets!! Favourite hymns of joy and peace were sung and after the service members of the congregation also shared cake and friendship. Photos show Teresa and Tamara with 9 month old twins, Albert Warrington and John Clayton with the twins. John was baptised at the Chapel in 1928

Albert Warrington, John Clayton and the twins. John was baptised at the Chapel in 1928.

Fernilee Chapel is open each weekend for visitors, and everyone is welcome to attend the many events that are held there.