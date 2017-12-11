Reckless motorist was caught speeding at 128mph in a 50mph zone

A reckless motorist on pain killers has been caught speeding at 128mph in a 50mph zone in a high-powered BMW X5 on the M1 motorway in Derbyshire.

Derby magistrates’ court heard how Amir Nazari, 39, was captured on a camera speeding between Junctions 28a to 35a, of the M1, at Duckmanton.

Derby magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Jo Hargreaves said: “A BMW sport estate was captured on camera on the M1 northbound carriageway at Duckmanton driving at 128mph in excess of the 50mph limit.”

Police identified the car as a Scott Group Ltd leased vehicle and, according to Ms Hargeaves, Nazari initially provided officers with another man’s name as the driver before Nazari later claimed he had made a mistake and that he had committed the offence.

He told the court: “I feel guilty. I am so sorry for what’s happened. About a few days before the incident I was discharged from hospital. I was on pain killers.”

Nazari added: “I cannot remember speeding. I cannot remember what’s been happening. I think I have got a clean licence. At the time of the incident I was in very bad pain. I was on pain killers.”

Businessman Nazari, who owns an Italian restaurant, claimed he was collecting specific equipment so it had not been possible to get one of his employees to make the journey.

He added that he has an open bladder and he has to catheterise himself and he suffers with infections.

Nazari said: “Without a driving licence my life is destroyed.”

Len Miller, chairman of the magistrates’ bench, revealed that the bench was disappointed that legally the offence was not an imprisonable one because of their concerns about the speed.

Mr Miller told Nazari: “Despite the serious concerns my colleagues and I have, and the risk you posed to others and yourself, we are restricted to a financial penalty and a disqualification.

“Had it been different circumstances and there had been an accident or someone had been injured you would be in a much more serious position.”

Nazari said: “I feel guilty and I am very sad but please do not destroy my life because I have worked hard with this disability.”

But Mr Miller also stressed to Nazari he should not have been driving with medication in his system.

Nazari, of Larksfield Grove, Enfield, pleaded guilty to exceeding the speed limit after the incident on May 24.

Magistrates fined the defendant £513 and ordered him to pay £85 costs and a £51 victim surcharge.

Nazari was also disqualified from driving for 12 months.

The bench agreed the matter will be referred to the DVLA for them to establish whether the defendant should be driving in the future given his medical circumstances.

Following the hearing, Derbyshire police Sergeant Nick Beeston, said: “Gantries with a 50mph speed limit were in place because there was workforce in the road.

“Mr Nazari was driving at 128mph when he went through that speed camera and his speed involved him driving a mile in 36 seconds.

“So our concern was road safety and the high risk posed to other road-users in Derbyshire.

“He would have been on top of any hazard before he could have reacted to anything. If something had happened there would have been serious fatalities at that speed.”

Sgt Beeston, of Derbyshire Constabulary’s Casualty, Redemption and Enforcement Support Team, warned police will track down any offenders who fail to take responsibility for their actions or pose a risk to road-users.