Recipe: Winter buns are ‘golden puffy layers of perfection’

I definitely agree that mince pies and gingerbread are not to be messed with, but why not venture out of the norm this season and try my recipe for these buns? Delicious served for breakfast, straight out of the oven.

Make ahead of time and freeze like I often do, then simply brush with beaten egg and bake to golden puffy layers of perfection.

Chocolate, clementine and ginger buns

Makes 18 buns

Method

Lightly dust your work surface with flour.

Lay out your first pastry sheet and brush some of the beaten egg all over.

Sprinkle a light covering of cinnamon over the pastry.

Put the chocolate spread into a small bowl with the juice and zest from the clementines, mix all together and if it’s too thick, microwave for 20 seconds on high to loosen the mixture.

Spread half the chocolate orange mixture onto the pastry sheet, covering it all over. Sprinkle half of the chopped crystallized ginger evenly all over the pastry sheet.

Fold the pastry in half towards you and pinch the edges to seal.

Roll out the folded pastry to make it thinner, creating a sealed layer of chocolate in between the pastry. Then cut into nine sized equal strips (about 4cm wide).

Take a strip and twist it into a corkscrew shape by holding one end and twisting the other.

Wrap the pastry around itself so that you have a flat, twisted spiral. Tuck the end underneath the pastry, squeezing it to stick it.

Repeat with the remaining strips. Then repeat the whole process again for the second pastry sheet with the remaining ingredients.

At this stage the pastries can be frozen on a baking tray lined with baking parchment, and once frozen transfer to freezer bags.

To cook, preheat the oven to 200°C/ fan 180°C/ 400°F/ gas 6. Put the pastries on a baking parchment lined baking tray and glaze with more beaten egg.

From frozen - cook for 35 minutes or, from fresh - cook for 25 minutes. Cool on a wire rack before eating warm.

n Follow me on Twitter @spoonandwhisk or visit thespoonandwhisk.blogspot.co.uk for more recipes.