Recipe: Start each day off with a bowl of healthy golden crunch

I’d suggest making this big batch at the weekend to enjoy a healthy breakfast all week long.

Adding quinoa results in a crispy, crunchy, golden, satisfying and nutrient packed granola, everything you’d want a bowlful of this stuff to be!

Quinoa Granola (sugar free and gluten free )

Serves 8+

Ingredients:

200g rolled oats (pure oats if GF)

180g quinoa (raw)

75g flaked almonds

25g brazil nuts

50g walnuts

50g pistachios

50g cashew nuts

30g dried mango

40g banana chips

40g dried berries (e.g. cranberries, raisins, blueberries, cherries)

30g dried tropical fruit (e.g. apricots, papaya)

40g pumpkin seeds

40g sunflower seeds

25g desiccated coconut

1 ½ tsp ground cinnamon

100ml melted coconut oil

250ml unsweetened apple juice

1 large egg white

Method:

Preheat the oven to 150°C/Gas 2. Line a large baking tray with baking paper.

In a bowl, combine the oats and quinoa. Roughly chop all the nuts and add to the bowl.

Roughly chop the fruit ingredients and add to the bowl but reserve a handful for later.

Then add in the seeds, coconut, cinnamon, coconut oil and apple juice. Mix well.

Whisk the egg whites till frothy in a separate bowl and then stir into the granola mixture.

Spread out flat onto the baking tray, you may need to do two batches. Bake for 15 minutes.

Then give it a stir to make sure it bakes evenly. Bake for another 15 to 20 minutes until golden.

Leave to cool on the tray, then stir in the reserved dried fruit.

Store in an airtight container, it will last for a few weeks.

Serve with milk or yogurt and top with fresh fruit.

